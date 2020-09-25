Feds Ask To Move Ahead With Ban On New TikTok Downloads

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration continued its push to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores Friday, telling a D.C. federal judge that the security risks posed by the popular social media platform are "unacceptable" and any new downloads of the app must be squashed until the company is officially paired with Oracle. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, who's overseeing the dispute, has also scheduled a rare Sunday morning hearing on TikTok's preliminary injunction bid. Earlier this month, TikTok asked the court to temporarily block the U.S. Department of Commerce's ban, keeping the app afloat while its legal challenge plays out. On Thursday, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS