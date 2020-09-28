Judge Asks FBI To Swear It Didn't Use Spy Tool On Reporters

Law360, New York (September 28, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge cast a skeptical eye on the government's vague promise that it had found no records of deploying a powerful spy tool against journalists, asking an FBI official on Monday to swear that the records do not exist. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl listened to two hours of teleconferenced arguments over a freedom of information lawsuit between the Freedom of the Press Foundation and Knight First Amendment Institute and the national intelligence agencies and the U.S. Department of Justice, hypothesizing whether a belated discovery of evidence that so-called national security letters were used to get journalists' data would...

