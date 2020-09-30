Israeli Spyware Co. Gets Facebook Hacking Suit Paused

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted NSO Group's bid to pause a suit accusing it of using malware to infiltrate the messaging platform WhatsApp to spy on users, rejecting Facebook Inc.'s request to compel discovery amid the Israeli spyware company's appeal to the Ninth Circuit of a prior order dismissing its sovereign immunity claim. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp Inc., had urged U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton in August to reject NSO's "attempt to continue avoiding its discovery obligations" and to issue an order forcing the company to comply with the court's orders to produce materials concerning its conduct. But Judge Hamilton on Tuesday...

