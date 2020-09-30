Apple And Epic Want Antitrust Fight To Go To A Bench Trial

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has withdrawn its demand for a California federal jury trial in Epic Games' App Store antitrust fight, with both parties moving for a bench trial, a day after a district judge voiced her preference for a July 2021 jury trial. In a three-page joint statement Tuesday, the tech giant and Fortnite game maker asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to decide Epic Games' antitrust claims against Apple and Apple's breach-of-contract counterclaims, as opposed to a jury. "Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by the...

