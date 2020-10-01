Limo Company To Pay $1.6M In Class Action Wage Deal

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- New York-area limo drivers told a federal judge Wednesday that American Limousine Group LLC has agreed to shell out $1.6 million to end a proposed class action accusing the company of violating federal and state law by making them work off-the-clock and withholding tips. The drivers filed an uncontested motion asking U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel to grant preliminary approval of a class deal that would cover some 900 drivers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts and resolve claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act and wage laws in those four states. "The settlement provides an immediate and significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS