Law Profs Sue Over Trump's Int'l Criminal Court Sanctions

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Four international law professors and a legal nonprofit asked a New York federal court Thursday to block President Donald Trump's executive order sanctioning International Criminal Court officials, saying the order exposes them to up to 20 years in prison. The professors, who have dual citizenship, and the Open Society Justice Initiative said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act sanctions the order set against ICC officials and "any foreign person" aiding the court's investigation into alleged wrongdoing by U.S. military officials violate the First Amendment. Since publishing the executive order, the government has issued enforcement regulations and added two senior ICC officials to the Office of Foreign Assets Management's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked...

