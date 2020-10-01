Google Says Android User OK'd Data Sharing And Can't Sue

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a California magistrate judge to toss a proposed class action alleging it monitors Android smartphone users without their knowledge and harvests their data to gain an advantage over rivals like TikTok, arguing users have agreed to share their data and haven't been harmed. In a motion to dismiss Wednesday, Google LLC argued named plaintiff Robert McCoy consented to the company harvesting his data and that its privacy policy was explicit about the fact it harvests customer data. Additionally, the tech giant argued the data wasn't sensitive, extremely personal or obtained unethically, and that McCoy's assertion that he didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS