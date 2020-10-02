WeChat Users Say Trump Unfairly Scrapped US App Version

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration inexplicably rebuffed WeChat's offer to create a U.S. version of the app that could be monitored closely for security breaches, a group of app users challenging the White House's proposed app ban told a California court Thursday. In opposing the government's bid to lift a preliminary injunction that bars it from curtailing WeChat's U.S. operations — which the administration appealed to the Ninth Circuit on Friday — the WeChat Users Alliance said the White House seemed to gloss over an offer from WeChat for an alternative. Documents the government submitted to support its request for a ban disclosed...

