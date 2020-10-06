Justices Consider Allowing Payouts For Religious Burdens

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed open to the idea of allowing plaintiffs to seek money damages from government officials who put burdens on their free exercise of religion, as the justices heard a case against FBI agents who allegedly put Muslim men on the no-fly list after they refused to become informants. During a telephone argument session Tuesday, various justices grilled a lawyer for the federal government on why plaintiffs can't seek payouts from government employees under the 1993 Religious Freedom and Restoration Act, which authorizes "appropriate relief" against government "officials" for violations of religious exercise. Justice Brett Kavanaugh...

