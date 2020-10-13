4 Enforcement Actions Highlight SEC's Focus On Earnings

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- In the last three days of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fiscal year, the SEC announced four corporate settlements involving alleged improper earnings management. The SEC's Division of Enforcement also disclosed that two of these settlements arose out of an Earnings Per Share Initiative — a risk-based data analytics initiative designed to discover accounting and disclosure violations related to earnings management. This flurry of activity makes clear that the Division of Enforcement continued to focus on earnings management in 2020 and will continue to do so next year. What can we learn from these recent settlements? These four cases, announced on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS