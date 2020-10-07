WWE Investors Seek Class Cert. In Suit Over Saudi Deal

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Investors of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. urged a New York federal judge Tuesday to certify them as a class in their suit alleging the company misled them about its dissolving relationship with Saudi Arabia, which caused its stock price to plunge. Lead plaintiff Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust asked to be named class representative and that its counsel at Labaton Sucharow LLP be named class counsel for the proposed class of investors who bought WWE shares from Feb. 7, 2019, through Feb. 5, 2020. The pension fund estimated there are thousands of class members because there...

