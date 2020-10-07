Apple And Epic's Antitrust Fight Set For May Bench Trial

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has scheduled a May bench trial in Epic Games' lawsuit challenging Apple's App Store practices, setting up the legal showdown between the tech giant and the video game maker for mid-2021. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday slated the bench trial to begin May 3, following a five-month discovery process that would cut off in late March. The judge said she would later determine whether the proceedings would be conducted in person or virtually, depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The court will determine closer to the trial date whether the bench trial will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS