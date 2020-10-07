Justices Wary Of 'Sky Falling' In Google-Oracle Software Case

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in Google and Oracle's long-running copyright battle over smartphone software, wrangling with dramatic warnings about what the case means for the future of the technology industry. More than a decade after Oracle first sued Google for using Java software to create the Android mobile operating system, the justices seemed troubled by sweeping policy arguments made by both sides about how the complex case might disrupt the software business. Google has argued that developers must be able to copy and reuse code if there is no other way to write it, but Chief Justice John Roberts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS