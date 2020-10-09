Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Can Keep Fortnite Banned From App Store For Now

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. can keep Epic Games Inc.'s Fortnite video game out of its App Store but must allow Epic's affiliates access to developer tools for other applications ahead of a trial scheduled for next year, a California federal judge ruled in a mixed decision Friday.

Apple does not have to restore the popular game Fortnite to its App Store while a court battle with Epic Games plays out, a judge has ruled. In photo, the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted in part and denied in part the game...

