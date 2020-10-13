WeChat Users Tell 9th Circ. Trump Can't Lift Block On App Ban

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- WeChat users urged the Ninth Circuit to reject the Trump administration's latest effort to pause a ruling that blocked it from banning the Chinese-owned telecommunications app from the U.S., arguing that the government's assertions that national security will be irreparably harmed lack evidence and "ring hollow." The users argued in a response brief on Friday that the lower court rightly concluded that the government offered "scant" evidence that the app was a national security threat, which isn't enough to stay the injunction under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Trump v. Hawaii. The users also argued that WeChat is irreplaceable,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS