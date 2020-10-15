Comcast Faces Proposed Class Action Over Outdoor Therapy

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Comcast Corporation and Magellan Health Services Inc. are facing a proposed class action from a former employee who says the companies violated federal benefits law by refusing to cover her daughter's wilderness therapy. An ex-employee going by the pseudonym Su Be filed the suit on Wednesday claiming that Comcast and its health insurance manager violated the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act by refusing to pay for wilderness therapy programs while covering "comparable" programs at nursing facilities and rehabilitation hospitals. The Parity Act, which is incorporated into the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, prevents certain insurance plans from making mental health...

