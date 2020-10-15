WeChat Judge Skeptical Of Feds' Bid To Quickly Shutter App

Law360, San Francisco (October 15, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said during a hearing Thursday she's unlikely to lift a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from shutting down WeChat's U.S. operations, despite the government's concerns that China may be using the communications platform to surveil Americans and potentially interfere in elections. A California federal judge indicated Thursday that she would likely leave in place an injunction preventing the Trump administration from shutting down WeChat's U.S. operations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said at the outset of Thursday's video hearing that the government hadn't provided evidence supporting a national security risk posed by WeChat, owned by...

