Apple, Epic Warned Against Atty 'Nastiness' In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge repeatedly warned Apple and Epic Games Inc.'s counsel Monday that she'll sanction attorneys for any "nastiness" as their antitrust fight heads toward a May bench trial, and also aired concerns the public has maxed out the court's Zoom license and posted bootlegged videos of some hearings online. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told counsel for both sides of the hotly contested dispute over Apple's App Store fees that she has seen too many litigators leave the legal profession "because of the nastiness." She warned that she won't hesitate to sanction...

