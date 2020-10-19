Feds Must Pay Special Master To Check ICE Center Virus Data

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Days after criticizing government attorneys for "straight up dishonesty," a California federal judge overseeing a class action challenging COVID-19 safety conditions at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center said he'd appoint a government-paid special master to ensure information handed over is accurate and timely. U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. in an order last week accused the government of dishonesty and a "lack of candor," raising the possibility of appointing a special master "to be paid by the government to ensure that the information the court receives in this case is both accurate and timely." The judge did...

