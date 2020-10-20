Religious Freedom Case Raises Anti-Bias Conundrum

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court opened its new term and heard arguments in FNU Tanzin v. Tanvir — an important case regarding the scope of remedies available to plaintiffs filing suit under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA. The case centers on an unquestionably sympathetic set of facts: Three Muslim men sought damages against several FBI agents who allegedly violated the RFRA by placing the three men on the government's no-fly list as retaliation for refusing to serve as informants in their community for religious reasons. Regardless of how the Supreme Court rules, its decision will significantly impact how...

