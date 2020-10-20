Feds Want Out Of Suit Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A helicopter company accused of causing the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant improperly filed cross-claims against two federal air traffic controllers, the federal government has argued in a dismissal bid filed in California federal court. The government on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II to toss cross-claims filed by Island Express Helicopters Inc. alleging that that two Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers were to blame for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others including the pilot. The company claims the controllers employed by a Southern California FAA control facility negligently led...

