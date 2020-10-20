Petrobras Tells 5th Circ. Fraud Suit Wasn't Filed Too Late

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Petrobras America urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its suit accusing Samsung Heavy Industries of using bribes to secure a lucrative construction contract, arguing the lower court ruled the suit time-barred by assuming what Petrobras knew and when about a larger Brazilian anti-corruption sweep. In an opening brief made available Monday, Petrobras America told the circuit court that U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal wrongfully found it did know, or should have known, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. allegedly bribed its way into securing a contract for drilling services that Petrobras had no need for roughly a year before it actually...

