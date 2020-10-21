Purdue To Pay $8B In Penalties In DOJ Opioid Plea Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday unveiled an agreement with Purdue Pharma LP, the OxyContin maker owned by the Sackler family, that includes a guilty plea to three felony counts, $8 billion in financial penalties and the dissolution of the company and the Sackler's ownership interests in it. Purdue Pharma on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to charges it conspired to defraud the U.S. and violate the FDA and anti-kickback laws and pay $8 billion in financial penalties. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) During a press conference, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said Purdue agreed to plead guilty to charges that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS