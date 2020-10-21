Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue To Pay $8B In Penalties In DOJ Opioid Plea Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday unveiled an agreement with Purdue Pharma LP, the OxyContin maker owned by the Sackler family, that includes a guilty plea to three felony counts, $8 billion in financial penalties and the dissolution of the company and the Sackler's ownership interests in it.

Purdue Pharma on Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to charges it conspired to defraud the U.S. and violate the FDA and anti-kickback laws and pay $8 billion in financial penalties. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) During a press conference, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said Purdue agreed to plead guilty to charges that...

