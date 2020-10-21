Meet The Attys Guiding Purdue On $8B DOJ Opioid Plea Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The top attorneys guiding embattled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP through Wednesday's historic plea deal include a handful of former federal prosecutors and an attorney who investigated the NFL's "Deflategate" controversy. Wednesday's deal with the U.S. Department of Justice involves a guilty plea to three felony counts, $8 billion in financial penalties and the dissolution of the company and the ownership interests of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue. The Sackler family and Purdue executives have not been criminally charged, although some family members will pay a $225 million civil penalty to end allegations that they made false claims about the...

