Sioux Tribe Wins Tax Suit For Casino Contractor Work

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has ruled that the state can't tax contracting work performed by a nontribal company on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's on-reservation casino, saying the tax is preempted by both the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and the Indian Trader Statutes. The tribe had asked for a declaration that the state couldn't impose its excise tax for work by contractor Henry Carlson Co. on a $24 million renovation project at the tribe's Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota. U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier ruled Wednesday that although IGRA didn't expressly preempt the tax on the construction...

