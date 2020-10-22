Gambler Billy Walters Says Bharara, Others Lied About Leaks

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A famed sports gambler convicted of insider trading claimed Thursday that five ex-law enforcement officials, including former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, stomped all over his right to due process when they tried to hide that confidential information about his investigation was leaked to the press. Billy Walters, who was found guilty in April 2017 and sentenced to five years behind bars, filed suit in New York federal court alleging officials with the U.S. Department of Justice knew an FBI agent was leaking information about the case to reporters at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal but did nothing about...

