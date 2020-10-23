Business Groups Rally Behind J&J's $465M Opioid Appeal

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a defense bar organization called the Product Liability Advisory Council and other lobbying groups have urged the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn a nearly half-billion-dollar judgment against Johnson & Johnson in the nation's first and only opioid-crisis trial. The Product Liability Advisory Council in a Thursday brief said product liability law is more than adequate to protect consumers, not public nuisance law. If the verdict is not overturned, then product liability law's aims to protect consumers and encourage economic activity will be thwarted and the floodgates would open for more novel public nuisance claims, the council...

