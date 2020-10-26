Vanessa Bryant Accuses Helicopter Co. Of Forum Shopping

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant urged a California federal judge Friday to remand to state court her lawsuit blaming a helicopter company for the basketball star's death, backing up the federal government's bid to toss the company's cross-claims against two federal air traffic controllers. Vanessa Bryant joined the government's request to dismiss cross-claims filed by Island Express Helicopters Inc. alleging that two Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers were to blame for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot. The company claims the controllers employed by a Southern California FAA control facility negligently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS