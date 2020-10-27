Indian Satellite Co. Gets $1.2B Award Over Axed Deal OK'd

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge on Tuesday confirmed a $1.2 billion arbitral award issued to an Indian satellite company following a dispute with a commercial division of India's space agency, pointing to an Indian court order tossing a challenge to the underlying arbitrators' jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly rejected Antrix Corp. Ltd.'s arguments that the award, which Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. won following a dispute over a canceled deal to lease two satellites, had been issued by arbitrators who had not been appointed in accordance with the parties' agreement. The judge noted that Antrix had been given the opportunity to...

