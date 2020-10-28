Big Tech Execs Say They're Open To More Transparency Rules

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The chief executives of Twitter, Facebook and Google told lawmakers Wednesday that they're willing to submit to more transparency requirements for how they moderate user-posted content, but divergent concerns expressed by Democrats and Republicans demonstrated that a unified plan for reform is a long way off. From left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. (AP File Photos by Jose Luis Magana, LM Otero and Jens Meyer) Testifying virtually before the Senate Commerce Committee, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai said that measures to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS