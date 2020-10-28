State AGs Decry Proposed Limits On Student, Journalist Visas

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Twenty-two state attorneys general have urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to toss a proposed rule limiting the time that international students and journalists can live in the U.S., arguing the rule is unlawful and would hurt local economies. In a letter to DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, attorneys general from states including California, New York and Illinois said the department violated federal law by not giving the public enough time to comment on the proposed rule and not providing a reasonable explanation for the rule change. Even though federal agencies have historically considered a minimum of 60 days to...

