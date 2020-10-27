Feds Say Border Wall Group Can't Intervene In Bannon Case

Law360, New York (October 27, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that nonprofit We Build the Wall can't intervene to contest a restraining order issued in a criminal case accusing Trump confidant Steve Bannon and several others of siphoning money from the group's border wall crowdfunding campaign. We Build the Wall Inc. and its general counsel, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, are not defendants in the case, meaning they have no legal right to challenge a restraining order issued against funds held in three bank accounts in the group's name, prosecutors told a New York federal judge in a memorandum. "To the extent they have interests...

