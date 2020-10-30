UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 7:30 PM GMT) -- This week in London has seen Nigeria take aim at the U.K.'s National Crime Agency and a former dictator, British broadcasting giant Sky target scores of insurers and a mortgage portfolio company sue Simmons & Simmons LLP. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Hughes v. Financial Conduct Authority The U.K's financial watchdog was hit with a data protection claim on Oct. 30 by Mike Hughes. The FCA was forced to admit in February to accidentally revealing the personal information of approximately 1,600 people who complained about it. The claimant is represented by Irvings Law. The case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS