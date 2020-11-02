Justices Won't Block Bar Owners' Suit Against NFL, DirecTV

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:47 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a lower court decision that kept afloat an antitrust suit by bar and restaurant owners who claim the NFL and DirecTV monopolized Sunday game packages to the detriment of football fans. The sports league and satellite TV provider urged the high court in February to take up the sprawling case, in which the businesses accuse them of conspiring to price-gouge football fans who want to watch out-of-market games that aren't aired nationally. Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in an order list that the case, which is still at dismissal stage, is not ripe for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS