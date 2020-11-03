Helicopter Co. Fights Feds' Bid To Exit Kobe Bryant Crash Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A helicopter company seeking to blame federal air traffic controllers in a suit over the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant challenged the federal government's bid to have the company's cross-claims tossed, saying the attempt was premature. Island Express Helicopters Inc. on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II to deny the federal government's motion to dismiss the company's cross-claims alleging two Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers were to blame for the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others including the pilot. The company had claimed the controllers employed by a Southern California FAA...

