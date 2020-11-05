DHS Settles Atty Fee Fight After Losing No-Fly Dispute

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Muslim woman wrongfully placed on the government's no-fly list and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have reached a settlement over her effort to collect attorney fees from her yearslong legal battle and bench trial win, according to a joint motion filed Wednesday in California federal court. The motion comes after plaintiff Rahinah Ibrahim filed a renewed motion for attorney fees and costs in August following a Ninth Circuit ruling that the district court erred in slashing the award. Details of the settlement were not included in the filing. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and...

