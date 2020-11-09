DC Circ. Skeptical Of Challenge To DOI Casino Land Decision

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel cast doubt Monday on arguments that the U.S. Department of the Interior had no authority to take land into trust for the Wilton Rancheria of California's proposed casino project, telling an anti-gambling group the decision likely involved "internal formalities" that the court can't review. Jennifer A. MacLean of Perkins Coie LLP, counsel for anti-gambling group Stand Up for California, told the judges that an unqualified DOI official made the decision to take land in Elk Grove, California, into trust for the tribe's proposed project. According to MacLean, the principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian Affairs made the...

