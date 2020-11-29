Law360 Names Practice Groups Of The Year

Law360 (November 29, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- Law360 congratulates the winners of its 2020 Practice Groups of the Year awards, which honor the law firms behind the litigation wins and major deals that resonated throughout the legal industry in the past year. With an eye toward landmark matters and general excellence, Law360 selected 185 winning groups across 40 practice areas. In the award program's 11th year, the Practice Groups of the Year hailed from 81 law firms and rose to the top of more than 775 submissions. Covington & Burling LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP led the pack this year, picking up spots as Firms of the Year with eight wins...

