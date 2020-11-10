GSK Says FDA Rejected Zofran Label Change

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline on Monday told a Massachusetts federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over its anti-nausea medicine Zofran that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected a proposed label change that would have added birth defect warnings. GSK said that counsel for Novartis, which currently owns the drug, told the company that day that the FDA had rejected the proposed labeling in a one-page filing. This isn't the first time the FDA has rejected a label change for Zofran related to birth defects, which GSK has argued is enough to preempt hundreds of suits in the MDL. The litigation was consolidated in...

