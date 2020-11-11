Biden Picks BigLaw Privacy Pros For DHS, DOJ Review Teams

Law360 (November 11, 2020, 12:03 AM EST) -- The leaders of the cybersecurity and privacy practices at Mayer Brown LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are among the experts that President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced Tuesday have been tapped to help shape the future course of the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Justice. While the Trump administration is continuing to fight the results of last week's election in court, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris confirmed that they're moving "full steam ahead" with efforts to enable a smooth transfer of power in January. As one of the first steps on this path, the Biden-Harris transition team unveiled dozens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS