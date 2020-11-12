Census Bureau Asks Calif. Judge To End 'Replan' Challenge

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit contesting the agency's accelerated plan to complete the national count, saying claims the bureau's bid to meet deadlines will lead to an inaccurate count rely on "the same flawed logic" that led the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an earlier ruling. The bureau asked U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh on Tuesday to dismiss a complaint from the National Urban League, the cities of Los Angeles and Chicago, a Texas county, the Navajo Nation, the Gila River Indian Community and others, who contend the agency's August "replan"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS