Commerce Puts TikTok Restrictions On Hold

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday that it will hold off on new restrictions against TikTok in the wake of a court ruling that slammed the brakes on the administration's plans to effectively ban the Chinese-owned social media network. Commerce announced a stay of its planned restrictions — most notably banning TikTok from U.S. app stores owned by companies like Apple and Google — mere hours before they were set to take effect. The agency nodded to an injunction handed down in a case brought by three TikTok influencers that sued over the government's efforts to sink the app....

