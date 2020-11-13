Kumeyaay Tribes Urge DC Circ. To Block Trump's Border Wall

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Four tribal groups of the Kumeyaay Nation have urged the D.C. Circuit to issue an emergency injunction to block the Trump administration from constructing a border wall along federal land, arguing that the U.S. government is failing to comply with a slew of its own laws. The four federally recognized tribal groups — the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the Campo Kumeyaay Nation, the Ewiiaapaayp Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation — told the appellate court Friday that 4,222 acres of land adjacent to the California-Mexico border fence are an archaeological site of ancient...

