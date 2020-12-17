The 10 Biggest Patent Rulings Of 2020

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 12:47 PM EST) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions on instituting patent reviews have been front and center in 2020, with the U.S. Supreme Court limiting when they can be appealed and the agency defining how discretion can influence those determinations. Here's a look back at the biggest patent cases of the year. Thryv v. Click-to-Call In 2020's only U.S. Supreme Court patent ruling, the justices held in April that PTAB decisions finding an inter partes review petition was filed in a timely manner cannot be appealed. In a 7-2 decision penned by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the high court said appellate review is not available for...

