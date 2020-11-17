Purdue Pharma Gets Court Approval For $8B Deal With Feds

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy Judge on Tuesday approved Purdue Pharma's $8 billion settlement of federal felony charges stemming from its OxyContin sales and said Purdue's former owning family can pay $225 million in fines without violating court orders. Over the course of a more than 7½-hour hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved Purdue's settlement, gave the Sackler family the go-ahead to pay the penalties they had agreed to and said the parties in the Chapter 11 case should use the settlements to move forward on a bankruptcy plan before December's omnibus hearing in the case. "You have it at your...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS