Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NSO Tries Again For Immunity From WhatsApp Hacking Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Israeli spyware company NSO Group has urged a federal appeals court to overrule a California judge and find it immune from a lawsuit claiming that it hacked into the phones of more than a thousand WhatsApp users, including human rights lawyers, arguing that it caters only to foreign states carrying out "lawful investigations."

In a brief filed late Monday with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, NSO claimed that U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton erred in July by denying the surveillance software firm's bid for immunity from WhatsApp's suit, which accuses it of breaching U.S. computer crimes law by using malware to spy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!