NSO Tries Again For Immunity From WhatsApp Hacking Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Israeli spyware company NSO Group has urged a federal appeals court to overrule a California judge and find it immune from a lawsuit claiming that it hacked into the phones of more than a thousand WhatsApp users, including human rights lawyers, arguing that it caters only to foreign states carrying out "lawful investigations." In a brief filed late Monday with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, NSO claimed that U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton erred in July by denying the surveillance software firm's bid for immunity from WhatsApp's suit, which accuses it of breaching U.S. computer crimes law by using malware to spy...

