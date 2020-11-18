White House Slams Groups' Challenge To Enviro Review Rule

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday said environmental groups have no legal basis to challenge its controversial overhaul of regulations governing environmental reviews of projects that need federal approval. The rule, which amended the implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act, doesn't actually impose any mandates that impact the regulated community or public, the White House Council on Environmental Quality said in a brief filed in New York federal court. It said such a procedural rule can't be challenged, and that the Sierra Club and other plaintiffs must wait to go to court until a federal agency actually employs the rule in...

