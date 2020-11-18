Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Slams Groups' Challenge To Enviro Review Rule

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday said environmental groups have no legal basis to challenge its controversial overhaul of regulations governing environmental reviews of projects that need federal approval.

The rule, which amended the implementation of the National Environmental Policy Act, doesn't actually impose any mandates that impact the regulated community or public, the White House Council on Environmental Quality said in a brief filed in New York federal court. It said such a procedural rule can't be challenged, and that the Sierra Club and other plaintiffs must wait to go to court until a federal agency actually employs the rule in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!