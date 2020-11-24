Purdue Pleads Guilty In NJ To Criminal Opioid Conspiracy

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's top officer entered guilty pleas Tuesday on behalf of the company to a three-count felony information detailing Purdue's long conspiracy to defeat federal opioid control programs and anti-kickback statutes, part of a wider $8.3 billion criminal and civil settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Purdue Pharma, the maker of opioid OxyContin, pled guilty to three felonies on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) Purdue Pharma Inc. CEO and Chairman Robert S. Miller answered with a firm "yes" to a string of questions from Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Stephen Ferketic about the company's knowledge, conduct and offenses dating to...

