Rebuffed By Kaplan, Donziger Atty Calls Out Judges' 'Opacity'

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:29 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger's new lawyer questioned Monday who's in charge of given issues relating to Donziger's criminal contempt case, telling U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, the judge in Donziger's civil case, that the situation is beset by "utter opacity." Lawyer Ron Kuby, who's not involved in the civil case, made a second attempt to persuade Judge Kaplan that authority is hopelessly muddied in the criminal case over Donziger's alleged flouting of Judge Kaplan's court orders in the civil case, which was brought by Chevron over a $9 billion environmental judgment in Ecuador. The criminal case is helmed by U.S. District Judge Loretta...

