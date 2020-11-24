Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Goldman Properties, Greenberg

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Lennar Corp. has paid $29 million for a former Florida mobile home park, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for the former Pine Isle Park campground and mobile home park at 28600 S.W. 132nd Ave. near Homestead, Florida, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Rolando Delgado, according to the report. Lennar could build as many as 456 single-family homes at the 43.7-acre site, according to the report. Goldman Properties has paid $5.2 million for a Miami retail building and adjacent lot, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 2501 N.W....

